Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 94,823 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,823 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EDU opened at $184.54 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

