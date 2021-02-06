Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $411.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

