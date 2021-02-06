Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ) Shares Down 15.4%

Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ) shares dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 18,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 20,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

About Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

