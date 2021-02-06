AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,275 ($95.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,494.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,114.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

