ATB Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $290.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

