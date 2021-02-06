ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0016 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $640,663.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00396684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

