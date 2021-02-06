ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACLLF. CIBC upgraded ATCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

ACLLF opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. ATCO has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

