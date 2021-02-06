ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ATCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.43.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$37.39 on Thursday. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$27.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 2,250 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,591.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,165,596 shares in the company, valued at C$1,006,990,811.74.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

