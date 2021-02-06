Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Athene by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Athene by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Athene by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

