Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.