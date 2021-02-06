Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $97,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $433.54 million, a PE ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

