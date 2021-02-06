Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $215,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.