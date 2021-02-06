Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,023 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

