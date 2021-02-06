Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.