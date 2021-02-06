Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

