Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 129,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 513,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,561 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

