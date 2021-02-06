Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

Shares of GS opened at $293.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

