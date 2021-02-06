Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.