Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,100 shares of company stock worth $12,318,870 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

