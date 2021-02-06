Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

