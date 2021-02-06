Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $585,000 Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.