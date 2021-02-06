Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

