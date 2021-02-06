Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 33,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.