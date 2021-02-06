Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

