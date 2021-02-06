Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.79

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and traded as low as $18.00. Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.29.

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

