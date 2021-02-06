Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $2,340,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

