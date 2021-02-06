Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avangrid.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $47.85. 449,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,578. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 65.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

