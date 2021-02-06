Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

AVTR stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

