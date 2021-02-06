Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-$8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.37. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $173.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.91.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.