Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Loop Capital

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $164.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.91.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $173.17.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

