Avestar Capital LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AGCO by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 235,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

