Avestar Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $158.33. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

