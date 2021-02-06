Avestar Capital LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $77.37 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

