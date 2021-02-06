Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

