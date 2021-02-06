Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.53, but opened at $48.81. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 3,640 shares trading hands.

AVNW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $946,970.64. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,953,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $298.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

