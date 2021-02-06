Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Avient reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,931,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,745. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

