Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.78. Approximately 875,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,361,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

