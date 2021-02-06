Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Aviva has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

