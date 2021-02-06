Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Financial Contrast

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Axcella Health alerts:

This table compares Axcella Health and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% Revolution Medicines -191.17% -32.25% -20.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axcella Health and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.17%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.83 Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 70.61 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Revolution Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.