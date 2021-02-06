Axe Price Reaches $0.0449 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $236,040.92 and $123,836.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.46 or 0.01149196 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

