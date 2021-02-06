Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €1.85 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

