Bank of America Downgrades Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Neutral

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MGDDY opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

