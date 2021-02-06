Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.24

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 69006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,898 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $13,526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Baozun by 12.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,309,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 140,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.