Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) Shares Gap Down to $73.50

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $71.00. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 5,789 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.44. The company has a market cap of £181.16 million and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) Company Profile (LON:BVT)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

