Barratt Developments plc (BDEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on May 10th

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share by the real estate development company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 679.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 576.67. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

BDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 680.55 ($8.89).

In related news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

