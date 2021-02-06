Barrington Research Comments on Haemonetics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $139.23 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $18,566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 171,266 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 410.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,899 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.