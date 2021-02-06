Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.35.

NYSE BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

