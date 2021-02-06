Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% (implying $12.5-12.6 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.43 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.30. 1,824,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.35.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

