Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.35-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49-12.607 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.15 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.43 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.35.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

