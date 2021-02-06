Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,293 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.